Newport News Wins Big at the International Festivals & Events Association Annual Conference and Expo

International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA) paid tribute to six events produced by the City’s Department of Parks & Recreation. The awards were announced during the IFEA/Haas & Wilkerson Pinnacle Awards Ceremony at the IFEA Annual Convention & Expo in Pittsburgh, PA. The City won awards in the following event categories:

Gold – Best Digital/Social Ad Series (Fall-O-Ween Festival at Newport News Park)

Gold – Best Street Banner (Allen Iverson Street Renaming Ceremony)

Gold – Best Give-Away Item (Outdoor Enthusiast Event at Newport News Park)

Silver – Best Promotional Poster (Winter Carnival at the previous Denbigh K-Mart site)

Silver – Best Outdoor Billboard (Lights at the Fountain at City Center)

Bronze – Best Digital/Social Ad Series (Lights at the Fountain at City Center)

Bronze – Best Multiple Page Printed Materials (Tour of Newport News in Downtown)

Sponsored by industry leader Haas & Wilkerson Insurance, the professional competition drew entries from some of the world’s top festivals and events. Winning entries came from throughout the United States and organizations worldwide including Canada, Australia, Slovenia, Thailand, Ireland, and the Republic of Korea – among others.

Honoring the exceptional achievements and high-quality creative, promotional, operational, and community outreach efforts of festivals and events worldwide, awards were presented across 62 diverse categories. These included TV/Radio, Social and Multimedia, Print, Merchandise, Festival and Event programs, Education, and Emergency Preparedness.

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, the International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA) is the premier association supporting and enabling festival and event professionals worldwide. The organization’s common vision is for “A Globally United Industry that Touches Lives in a Positive Way through Celebration.” The Association offers the most complete source of ideas, resources, information, education, and networking for festival and event professionals worldwide.