Newport News woman wins $150,000 playing Virginia Lottery game “I’m in shock still!”

Carlis Hart thought the $150,000 Cash Chaser ticket in her hand was a top prize winner, but she wasn’t quite sure. So, the Newport News woman took a photo of her ticket and sent it to a friend.

The friend confirmed it: The ticket was indeed a big winner.

“I was in shock. I couldn’t sleep!” Ms. Hart told Lottery officials as she claimed her prize. “I’m in shock still!”

She bought her winning ticket at the Food Lion at 15435 Warwick Boulevard in Newport News.

The $150,000 Cash Chaser game is one of dozens of Scratchers offered by the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $5 to $150,000. The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 1,305,600, while the odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.29. This is the first top prize claimed in this game, which means two more are unclaimed.

Ms. Hart said she has no immediate plans for her winnings.

Authorized by Virginia voters in a successful 1987 referendum, the Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for Virginia’s K-12 public schools. For more information, visit the Virginia Lottery’s Giving Back page, visit our website, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and check us out on YouTube. With all gaming, please remember to play responsibly.