Newport News YouthBuild Named Finalist in Rethink Adult Ed Challenge

Newport News YouthBuild, a pre-apprenticeship program for residents ages 16-24, was selected as a finalist in the U. S. Department of Education’s Rethink Adult Ed Challenge. Newport News YouthBuild is a collaboration between the City of Newport News, Volunteers of America Chesapeake and Carolinas and Newport News Public Schools that helps young people develop the skills they need to succeed in long-term employment.

Newport News YouthBuild engages city residents ages 16-24 in job readiness training, financial literacy classes and career exploration opportunities. The goal is to help young people obtain employment in construction and other in-demand industries, including carpentry, maintenance and pre-apprenticeships in plumbing, heating ventilation and air conditioning, and electrical services.

The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education launched the Rethink Adult Ed Challenge to advance pre-apprenticeships and highlight innovative adult education programs throughout the country. Newport News YouthBuild is one of 95 programs selected to progress to the next stage in the competition, which includes digital resources and support from subject matter experts to help strengthen the program further. This summer, a judging panel will select the program that will win the $250,000 grand prize. A maximum of five additional programs will also receive $100,000 to enhance their program.

For more information, visit the Newport News YouthBuild website.