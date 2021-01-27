Solar Panels at Two School Sites Public Hearing

After much discussion, City Council last night denied in 3-4 votes two requests from Newport News Public Schools to install and operate solar panels on the ground at two schools, Saunders Elementary and Hines Middle. NNPS can and has installed solar panels on the roofs of schools without a conditional use permit, but a permit is required to install them on the ground. The entire discussion and vote can be viewed on-demand on

NNTV’s website.

Donation from Ivy Baptist ChurchIvy Baptist Church has donated $10,000 to the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism through its Operation Bless the Community. The funds are specifically for programs and activities at Doris Miller Community Center. As a project of the church, Operation Bless the Community raises funds to be donated to make a tangible impact in the community it serves.

Appropriations



Sheriff’s Office ($38,756) – These funds from the Sheriff’s Asset Forfeiture Fund are being used to purchase new weapons. Asset Forfeiture Funds are monies transferred to the Sheriff’s Office as a result of Newport News deputies participating in state and federal criminal cases, where the defendant’s assets are seized.

– These funds from the Sheriff’s Asset Forfeiture Fund are being used to purchase new weapons. Asset Forfeiture Funds are monies transferred to the Sheriff’s Office as a result of Newport News deputies participating in state and federal criminal cases, where the defendant’s assets are seized. CARES Funds: Youth Programs ($590,300) – The Virginia Department of Social Services was awarded from the state federal CARES Act funds to help childcare providers remain open during the pandemic. In July 2020, the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism, which operates 20 licensed childcare sites throughout the city, applied for and received CARES II grants for the sites totaling $232,500. Subsequently, in December 2020, the Department received an additional $357,800 in CARES III grant funds for the same 20 sites. The total award amount of $590,300 will be utilized to support salaries in order to provide childcare services in accordance with COVID-19 health and safety requirements.

On-demand viewing of last night's entire City Council meeting is available at www.nnva.gov/nntv. Next Regular Meeting is 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 9, and a determination on the format of that meeting will be made the week prior. Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19) and streamed online at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV's Facebook page.

Congressman Bobby Scott to HostSmall Business Webinar

Representatives from SBA to join discussion on provisions for small businesses included in the COVID-19 relief package

Late last year, Congress passed another COVID-19 relief package which included a number of provisions to provide additional relief for small businesses. Tomorrow at 7 p.m., join Congressman Bobby Scott as he hosts a webinar on the relief options available to small businesses through legislation enacted by Congress. To help answer questions, officials from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce will join the discussion on the provisions and resources available to small businesses.

Those interested in participating can register to view the webinar via Zoom or watch the stream live on Congressman Scott’s Facebook page. To learn more, visit his website

Potential for Winter Weather Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for southern Virginia and northeast North Carolina. Light snow is expected to arrive tonight into Thursday morning. There is an increased possibility that the city will experience snow accumulations of around an inch, with localized amounts of up to two inches possible. The system is expected to move off shore Thursday but strong winds are expected throughout the day. For up-to-date information, visit the National Weather Service website.