Newsome House Welcomes New Historical Exhibition

By: City of Newport News

The Newsome House is celebrating the opening of the Standing Strong Together historical exhibition with a reception on Sunday, April 24 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

The community is invited to come together for a first look at the exhibition that focuses on the Minute Men Task Force, a group of community members who formed in 1994 in the wake of attacks on African-American girls and women in the East End of Newport News. The Minute Men walked children to and from bus stops, encouraged increased awareness of safety in neighborhoods, and patrolled the streets in a distinctive yellow van. One of the Minute Men’s former presidents, Mr. Lawrence Atkins, will be the keynote speaker at the opening. The reception is free and open to the public. The Standing Strong Together exhibit will be in place from April 23 – September 4. The Newsome House is located at 2803 Oak Avenue. For more information, call 757-247-2360.