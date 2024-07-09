Next City Council Meeting Aug. 13

The City Council only meets once in the month of July. The next regular Council Meeting is at 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 13, at Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center (2410 Wickham Avenue).

Council meetings are shown live on NNTV (Cox 48/Verizon 19) and streamed online at www.nnva.gov/nntv and on NNTV’s Facebook page. View full meeting agendas, watch past meetings, and more on the city’s Public Meetings Portal.

On-demand viewing of last week’s entire City Council meeting is available on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CityofNewportNews and will be on our website later this week.