Next Facebook Live forum will focus on young people, racial bias, cultural insensitivity

June 8, 2020 – On Tuesday, Mayor Donnie Tuck will continue his forum on racial bias and cultural insensitivity with Rev. Jerome Barber of Sixth Mount Zion Baptist Temple. The focus will be on methods of protest and their effectiveness by exploring local demonstrations, origins, tactics, and desired outcomes. We will also discuss the intended and unintended consequences of demonstrations, both positive and negative. The forum will be broadcast on the Hampton VA – Gov Facebook page at 7 p.m. Guests include Vonley Thompson, a former gang member who now speaks to youth about gangs; Synethia White, program manager for the city’s Youth and Young Adult Opportunities Office; Former Councilman Will Moffett; Vice President of the Hampton NAACP Natasha McCain; and Assistant Police Chief Kenneth Ferguso