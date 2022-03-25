Next Meeting of 5/31 Memorial Planning Committee Open to Public March 30

By: City of Virginia Beach

​The second meeting of the Council-appointed 5/31 Memorial Committee will take place from 4-9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, at The HIVE, 4636 Columbus St., Suite 100. The meeting is open to the public and will also be available via live streaming on www.VBgov.com and facebook.com/cityofvabeach.

On Thursday, March 31, committee members will take a guided van tour of a sampling* of potential permanent memorial sites. Eight sites will be visited at the Municipal Center, Princess Anne Commons Gateway Park, Beach Garden Park and Williams Farm Recreation Center. The public is invited to follow the tour which begins at 2:30 p.m. Committee members and those interested in attending should meet at The HIVE no later than 2 p.m. to receive maps and instructions prior to departure.

Committee Background

City Council appointed 12 members to the committee including the families and survivor liaisons, during their formal session on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. The City has hired consulting firm Kearns & West to facilitate the memorial planning process. Kearns & West serves as the family and survivor liaisons, facilitates the Memorial Committee, and creates multiple opportunities for the families, survivors, and community to provide input in the memorial planning process.

*The memorial may ultimately be located somewhere other than the toured sites.