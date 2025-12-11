NFK2050 Comprehensive Plan Adopted by Norfolk City Council

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk City Council adopted a new Comprehensive Plan, NFK2050, during their Dec. 9 Council meeting. After three years of development by the City of Norfolk’s Department of City Planning, NFK2050 was first recommended for approval by the City Planning Commission in October before heading to City Council for a final vote.

The NFK2050 plan will serve as Norfolk’s guide for land use planning, zoning and growth management into the future. Plan recommendations chart a course for the City’s efforts in housing, resilience, historic preservation, economic development, mobility and transportation, as well as other topics. The NFK2050 team met with residents and stakeholders across the City during each phase of the process to collect input on various aspects of the plan.

This year, NFK2050 was also awarded the 2025 Old Dominion Award for Innovative Approaches from the Virginia Chapter of the American Planning Association. The award specifically recognized the plan’s robust public outreach efforts, including over 150 in-person engagement opportunities and use of innovative tools to reach stakeholders both virtually and in-person.

Questions regarding NFK2050? Visit www.nfk2050.com or email nfk2050@norfolk.gov.