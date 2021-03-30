NFL Free Agency: New Faces in New Places

By: Kurtis Alston



Some fans will have to buy new jerseys with the recent addition of players to their favorite teams. Even though these two weren’t free agents, Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford kicked off an intriguing off-season after being traded for each other in a quarterback swap. The Detroit Lions received two first-round picks and a third-round pick along with Jared Goff from the Los Angeles Rams. After being on the historic Eagles team who won their first Super Bowl in 2018, Carson Wentz, 3 years later, is now with the Indianapolis Colts. After being released by the Tennessee Titans last week, speedster Adoree Jackson has found a new home in the Big Apple with the New York Giants along with former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph. The two-time Pro Bowler Rudolph will be a nice weapon at TE for Daniel Jones to rely on.



The New England Patriots not only brought back 2015 MVP Cam Newton for a redemption year, but they also added two solid tight ends in Hunter Henry, a former Los Angeles Charger, and Jonnu Smith, a former Tennessee Titan. The Patriots brought in wide receiver Nelson Alghor to have similar or better success with Newton as he had with Derek Carr for the Raiders. Newton loves to throw the deep ball so hopefully, Alghor will bring his running shoes. The Patriots had some money to spend and spent it well, helping their defense with the signing of pass rusher Matt Judon, defensive back Jalen Mills, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, and defensive lineman Henry Anderson.



Six-time Pro Bowler and former Bengals receiver A.J. Green is now playing football in the desert with the Arizona Cardinals. He is playing beside arguably one of the best wide receivers of all time in Larry Fitzgerald, and also a top-five receiver in DeAndre Hopkins. His wide receiver core is a must-see with gunslinger Kylar Murray at quarterback. Green’s former quarterback in Cincinnati Andy Dalton spent one year with America’s team the Dallas Cowboys and is now in the Windy City with the Chicago Bears.



This is only the beginning of the NFL free agency so, don’t get too comfortable with some of your favorite players being on the team you love. You may wake up and they are signing with the rival team. Stay tuned in to all the sporting outlets you can to stay caught up with players on the move.

