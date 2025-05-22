Night Nets Kicks Off

It’s the official start of Night Nets, one of the programs from the Mayor’s Youth T.H.R.I.V.E. Initiative. Starting tonight and running through Friday, Aug. 22, Night Nets will take place every week from 6 – 11 p.m. Events are held at two locations: the An Achievable Dream Tennis Center, 1300 Ivy Ave., and the Denbigh Community Center, 15198 Warwick Blvd.

This program is FREE and open to all members of the community.

Youth (17 and under): 6 – 8 p.m.

Adults (18 and over): 8:30 – 11 p.m.

Come enjoy “Open Rec” style basketball, with free food, haircuts, eGaming, and other community resources. Registration is not required but encouraged. Walk-up registration will be available. To register and learn more, contact Newport News Parks and Recreation or call 757-926-1400.

To learn about additional youth summer programming, be sure to download the Youth T.H.R.I.V.E app.