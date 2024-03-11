NLC Congressional City Conference March 11-13, 2024

The National League of Cities’ Congressional City Conference brings together more than 2,500 elected and appointed city leaders to focus on the federal policy issues that are important to local governments.

CCC provides the opportunity to learn about initiatives and cost-savings from other municipalities that can be brought back to Portsmouth.

NLC’s Congressional City Conference features an array of national policy experts and officials, including members of Portsmouth City Council, Mayor Shannon Glover, Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke, Councilman De’ Andre Barnes Councilman Mark Hugel and Councilman Vernon Tillage , along with countless other influential federal officials.

*To see the most up-to-date list of speakers and panels, visit ccc.nlc.org.

NLC is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to helping city leaders build better communities. Throughout the year, NLC advocates for cities and towns in Washington, D.C. through full-time lobbying and grassroots campaigns. The Congressional City Conference is an opportunity to share local insights and needs with members of Congress, the White House, and federal agency representatives.

The conference will offer sessions and learning opportunities where attendees can gather tangible takeaways on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, public safety, community resilience, and federal regulations, that will make them stronger advocates for their communities.