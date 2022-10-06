NNFD Celebrates National Fire Prevention Week Events taking place Oct. 8 and 12

﻿Newport News Fire Department (NNFD) is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15. This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape,” works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires. The NNFD wants to share these key home fire escape planning tips:Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound. If you need assistance with a smoke alarm and you are a Newport News homeowner, you can apply for a free alarm by calling our Smoke Alarm Hotline at 757-975-5454 or you can apply online.Know at least two ways out of every room. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should gather.Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household. Practice during the day and then at night, which is when most fatal fires occur. In support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, NNFD is hosting a series of events beginning this weekend with an Open House Fire Safety Event. This Saturday, Oct.8, visit Fire Station 6 (685 Oyster Point Rd.) from 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. to enjoy NNFD Specialty Team demos and career information, activities for kids, free fire hats, and more! Free Sweet Frog Frozen Yogurt will also be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the first 200 children. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Community Risk Reduction Division of the NNFD is holding a Business Safety Event from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Community Risk Reduction Building (610 Thimble Shoals Blvd., #600). The event includes information, displays, and hands-on learning centers. Attendees can also enjoy door prizes and food from Skrimp Shack. For more information, contact the NNFD Community Risk Reduction Division at 757-975-5400. The learn more about Fire Prevention Week and fire safety, visit fpw.org and sparky.org.