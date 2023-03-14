NNFD Hosts Food Truck Vendor Safety Workshop

By: City of Newport News

The Newport News Fire Department (NNFD) is inviting food truck vendors to attend a free safety workshop on Monday, March 20 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Participants will learn how to perform a daily safety check, details about the inspection process, how to use a fire extinguisher, and how to perform hands-on only CPR. Guests can also network with other vendors and NNFD Community Risk Reduction staff.

The event takes place at the NNFD office at 610 Thimble Shoals Blvd. Building 5. Learn more and register for a free ticket at NNFDFoodtruck.eventbrite.com.