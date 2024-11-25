NNFD Turkey Day Safety Tips

Thanksgiving is a time to gather with loved ones, enjoy delicious food, and create lasting memories. However, it’s also a time when fire hazards can increase in the home. The Newport News Fire Department (NNFD) wants to help ensure your holiday is fun and safe. Here are some important tips to keep in mind as you celebrate:

Stay in the Kitchen While Cooking – Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home fires on Thanksgiving Day. Never leave cooking food unattended, especially when frying, grilling, or broiling. If you must leave the kitchen, ask someone else to watch over your cooking or turn off the stove while you are out of the kitchen. Be Careful with Cooking Oils – Deep-frying a turkey is a popular tradition, but it can also be dangerous. Always thaw your turkey completely before frying, and be sure the fryer is on a flat, stable surface. Keep children and pets away from the fryer, and never leave the fryer unattended. Check Smoke Alarms – Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them before cooking, and replace the batteries if necessary. This simple step can save lives in case of an emergency. Keep Flammable Items Away from Heat Sources – Clothing, towels, and oven mitts should be kept away from heat sources, including stovetops and ovens. These items can catch fire easily and spread quickly. Use Fire-Resistant Tablecloths and Decorations – If you’re decorating for the holidays, choose flame-resistant or non-flammable decorations. Avoid using candles with open flames; instead, use battery-operated candles for a safer option. Keep the Fire Extinguisher Nearby – Having a fire extinguisher on hand in the kitchen is essential. Make sure you know how to use it properly and keep it in an accessible location. If a fire starts, remember the acronym “PASS:” Pull the pin, Aim at the base of the fire, Squeeze the handle, and Sweep from side to side. Safe Travel Tips – If you’re traveling for the holiday, be sure to check your vehicle’s safety equipment, including the gas tank, tires, and brakes. Carry a flashlight, blanket, and water in case of emergencies. Educate Your Family – If you have children in the house, make sure they know what to do in case of a fire. Teach them how to stop, drop, and roll, and have an evacuation plan in place. Practice fire drills as a family. Keep an Eye on the Weather – Be prepared for weather changes that may affect your cooking or travel plans. Stay informed about weather forecasts and be cautious if you plan to use outdoor grills or fires.

By following these Thanksgiving safety tips, you can help prevent accidents and ensure your holiday celebration is both enjoyable and safe. Your NNFD wishes you and your loved ones a Happy Thanksgiving!