NNPD Academy, North Precinct Officially Open

The Newport News Police Department (NNPD) held its official ribbon-cutting and public opening of the new NNPD Training Academy and North Precinct building at 13785 Warwick Boulevard on Thursday morning. Police Chief Steve Drew, Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones, and Michael Coker from the Department of Criminal Justice Services offered remarks to commemorate the occasion, with citizens, city leaders, and police personnel in attendance.

The 40,000-square-foot facility, formerly a Lowe’s Home Improvement and then a Ferguson Enterprises property, is now owned by the city and was renovated to house both the NNPD’s Training Academy and North Precinct. The space gives current and future officers adequate space to train and perform their duties to serve the citizens of Newport News.