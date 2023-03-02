NNPD Holding One-Day Event for Dispatcher, Police Recruit Applicants

Newport News Police Department is holding a testing event on Saturday, March 11, for anyone interested in becoming a police officer or dispatcher.

Applicants can show up between 8 a.m. and noon to apply and take required tests all in the same day. Police Recruit candidates will take both a written test and physical assessment. Those interested in working in our Emergency Communications Center will take a CritiCall test. You can take CritiCall practice tests beforehand at: criticall911.com/dispatcher-testing/applicants.

The event will be held at Newport News Police Department Headquarters, at 9710 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News, VA. For more information, visit nnva.gov/recruit or text “JoinNNPD” to 757–767–4826 or call 757–928–4150.