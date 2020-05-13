NNPD Honors Fallen Officers During National Police Week

This week is National Police Week, a time to remember and honor fallen law enforcement officers and thank those who currently serve and protect communities across the United States. The pandemic has resulted in the cancellation of public gatherings but the Newport News Police Department (NNPD) is paying respect this week for the 12 officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

Today, passersby will see 12 wreaths, donated by Jeff’s Flowers, placed on the front lawn of Police Headquarters, located at 9710 Jefferson Avenue. On Friday, May 15, at 11 a.m., a short program and video to honor NNPD’s fallen officers will be shared on their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. A proper ceremony to pay tribute to the officers will be held later this year in person once conditions make it safe to do so. To learn more about National Police Week, visit NNPD Facebook page.