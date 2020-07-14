NNPD Hosting Virtual Citizen Police Academy for Youth

While COVID-19 has caused many programs to be put on hold, the Newport News Police Department (NNPD) is developing creative ways to continue to engage with young people and develop strong and positive relationships. They’ve modified their popular Police Academy for Youth to host it virtually this summer, giving teens the opportunity to learn about the department and share their ideas. The virtual academy will be hosted Monday, July 20 through Friday, July 24 from 1 to 2 p.m. Young people ages 14-17 are invited to participate to learn more about the NNPD, as well as community resources, partners and engagement opportunities. Topics include forensic services, youth engagement, teen dating violence, volunteerism and more. Young people are encouraged to invite friends to participate and log on ready to interact and ask questions. The virtual academy is free for Newport News teens. To register, visit the event website.