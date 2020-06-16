NNPD Hosts Virtual Bingo

Even though we’re still practicing social distancing, the Newport News Police Department wants to help everyone stay connected while having some fun. Last week, the department’s Community Youth and Outreach Division began hosting virtual bingo games on Zoom. Games will be held every Monday and Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. through July 1.

Instead of the standard number bingo we all know, the NNPD has put a fun spin on the game and is using community policing terms. Their goal is to share information on programs and services offered by the Newport News Police Department.

To sign up, visit the NNPD Bingo event page. All registered participants will be emailed their bingo card and a Zoom link for participation.

Register today and get ready to yell BINGO!