NNPD Provides Free Gun Locks

Is your gun secure? If you own a firearm, make sure it is stored unloaded, locked up (lock box, cable lock, or firearm safe), with the ammunition stored separately.

Newport News residents are invited to stop by the Newport News Police Department Headquarters, 9710 Jefferson Ave., between 9 a.m. – noon, Monday through Friday, to get your FREE cable gun lock.

There is a limit of one gun lock per person and will be available until June 1 or while supplies last.

Those with questions about the gun locks can call 757-928-4290.