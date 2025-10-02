NNPD Sponsors City-Wide Donation Drive for Domestic Violence Survivors

The Newport News Police Department (NNPD) is proud to once again sponsor a city-wide donation drive in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

All donations will directly benefit Transitions Family Violence Services, a local organization committed to assisting individuals and families impacted by domestic violence.

Items Needed:

Room Supplies:

Pillows, twin-size sheets, bath towels

Fans, reusable tote bags

Cleaning Supplies:

Multi-purpose spray, bathroom cleaner

Floor cleaner, disinfectant wipes

Baby Supplies:

Formula, baby wipes, teething toys

Baby lotion, diapers, pacifiers

Household Items:

Paper towels, sponges, umbrellas

Dish soap, hand soap, kitchen trash bags

Silverware, full-size laundry detergent (sensitive skin/scent-free preferred)

Health & Beauty Products:

Body wash, body lotion, razors, shaving cream

Full-size shampoo and conditioner

Tampons, deodorant, hair accessories

Multicultural hair care products

Gift Cards:

Walmart, Food Lion, Kroger, Target

HRT bus passes, Uber, Lyft, gas stations

Visa and Mastercard

Donations may be dropped off at the following locations: