NNPD Sponsors City-Wide Donation Drive for Domestic Violence Survivors

The Newport News Police Department (NNPD) is proud to once again sponsor a city-wide donation drive in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

All donations will directly benefit Transitions Family Violence Services, a local organization committed to assisting individuals and families impacted by domestic violence.

Items Needed:

Room Supplies:

  • Pillows, twin-size sheets, bath towels
  • Fans, reusable tote bags

Cleaning Supplies:

  • Multi-purpose spray, bathroom cleaner
  • Floor cleaner, disinfectant wipes

Baby Supplies:

  • Formula, baby wipes, teething toys
  • Baby lotion, diapers, pacifiers

Household Items:

  • Paper towels, sponges, umbrellas
  • Dish soap, hand soap, kitchen trash bags
  • Silverware, full-size laundry detergent (sensitive skin/scent-free preferred)

Health & Beauty Products:

  • Body wash, body lotion, razors, shaving cream
  • Full-size shampoo and conditioner
  • Tampons, deodorant, hair accessories
  • Multicultural hair care products

Gift Cards:

  • Walmart, Food Lion, Kroger, Target
  • HRT bus passes, Uber, Lyft, gas stations
  • Visa and Mastercard

Donations may be dropped off at the following locations:

  • Calvary Chapel – 15553 Warwick Blvd.
  • Hornsby Tire & Service Center Tire Pros. – 3300 Jefferson Ave.
  • New Beech Grove Baptist Church – 361 Beechmont Dr.
  • Gethsemane Baptist Church – 5405 Roanoke Ave.
  • Center for Women’s Health – 716 Denbigh Blvd., Bldg. E., Ste. 2
  • Holiday Inn Newport News-Hampton – 930 Omni Blvd.
  • Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center – 2410 Wickham Ave.
  • Denbigh Community Center – 15198 Warwick Blvd.
  • Brittingham-Midtown Community Center – 570 McLawhorne Dr.
  • Commissioner of the Revenue (both locations)
  • NNPD Headquarters, North, Central, and South Precincts