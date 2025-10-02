NNPD Sponsors City-Wide Donation Drive for Domestic Violence Survivors
The Newport News Police Department (NNPD) is proud to once again sponsor a city-wide donation drive in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
All donations will directly benefit Transitions Family Violence Services, a local organization committed to assisting individuals and families impacted by domestic violence.
Items Needed:
Room Supplies:
- Pillows, twin-size sheets, bath towels
- Fans, reusable tote bags
Cleaning Supplies:
- Multi-purpose spray, bathroom cleaner
- Floor cleaner, disinfectant wipes
Baby Supplies:
- Formula, baby wipes, teething toys
- Baby lotion, diapers, pacifiers
Household Items:
- Paper towels, sponges, umbrellas
- Dish soap, hand soap, kitchen trash bags
- Silverware, full-size laundry detergent (sensitive skin/scent-free preferred)
Health & Beauty Products:
- Body wash, body lotion, razors, shaving cream
- Full-size shampoo and conditioner
- Tampons, deodorant, hair accessories
- Multicultural hair care products
Gift Cards:
- Walmart, Food Lion, Kroger, Target
- HRT bus passes, Uber, Lyft, gas stations
- Visa and Mastercard
Donations may be dropped off at the following locations:
- Calvary Chapel – 15553 Warwick Blvd.
- Hornsby Tire & Service Center Tire Pros. – 3300 Jefferson Ave.
- New Beech Grove Baptist Church – 361 Beechmont Dr.
- Gethsemane Baptist Church – 5405 Roanoke Ave.
- Center for Women’s Health – 716 Denbigh Blvd., Bldg. E., Ste. 2
- Holiday Inn Newport News-Hampton – 930 Omni Blvd.
- Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center – 2410 Wickham Ave.
- Denbigh Community Center – 15198 Warwick Blvd.
- Brittingham-Midtown Community Center – 570 McLawhorne Dr.
- Commissioner of the Revenue (both locations)
- NNPD Headquarters, North, Central, and South Precincts