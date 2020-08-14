NNPD to Host Virtual Forum on Importance of Positive Youth Community Engagement

The Newport News Police Department (NNPD) is committed to continuing their community outreach efforts during these days of social distancing and virtual connections. The voice of young people in our community is important and we want to make sure their voices are heard! Join the NNPD for a moderated discussion with youth and law enforcement officers on the importance of building and maintaining a positive relationship with each other and the community. The virtual event takes place on Thursday, August 20, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The panelists will be sharing their experiences and answering questions. The virtual audience will have an opportunity to submit questions and comments via the chat box. Let’s come together to learn from each other and share solutions so we can build a stronger and safer community. Register at nnpdyouthforum.eventbrite.com. For additional information call 757-928-4700.