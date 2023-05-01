NNPL Celebrates National Library Week!

By: City of Newport News

It’s National Library Week, an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening our communities. To celebrate National Library Week, Newport News Public Library (NNPL) has joined with other public libraries in our region to present a contest to help you discover “There’s More to the Story” at public libraries.

You can sign up to participate in the contest challenge, which runs today through April 29, on the NNPL website. Complete fun activities designed to help you discover library treasures – like free digital resources, technology and events. Track your activities online on your digital bingo card to earn digital badges and to be eligible for prize drawings. A paper version of this challenge will be available April 24-29 at our branches.

For more information about Newport News Public Library, visit nnpl.org call 757-926-1350.