NNPL Hosts STEM Youth Programs All Month

Searching for STEM programs for your children this summer? Look no further! Newport News Public Library is offering a variety of free STEM programs for youth in July. Participants will learn through hands-on activities using Robotics, LEGOs, science experiments and more! Some registration is required. Check out the details below for each program.

Robotics ClubJuly 11, 253:30-4:30 p.m.Main Street LibraryFor ages 6-11. On July 11, learn how to code Ozobots and on July 25, design creations with a 3-D pen.

LEGO ClubJuly 15, 293-4 p.m.Main Street LibraryFor ages 6-11. Come put your imagination to work and build your best Lego creations.

Little ScientistsJuly 194-5:30 p.m.Pearl Bailey LibraryFor ages 5-10. The subject is Mission to Mars! Registration required.

Builder LabJuly 19Grissom Library6-7 p.m.For grades K-5.Tinker, engineer, and build a creation of your own design using LEGOs, Brain Flakes, K’Nex, and Zoob!

Excellent ExplosionsJuly 27Grissom Library11 a.m. – noonFor ages 6-11. Using household items, create dramatic chemical reactions! This event will be held outside, weather permitting. Registration required.

Teen BioBlitzJuly 27Pearl Bailey Library11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.For ages 12-17. In this fun and engaging STEM program, teens will work together in a group to discover the biodiversity of our shared backyard. Bring your smartphone to use the free National Geographic iNaturalist app to gather photos and information about things living and growing around the library! Registration required.

Electric PaintingJuly 28Grissom Library2-3 p.m.For ages 12-17. Create an interactive sound device using paint! Registration required.

For questions about these programs or for more information about the Newport News Public Library, visit nnpl.org or contact the library branch (Pearl Bailey Library 757-247-8677, Main Street Library 757-591-4858, Grissom Library 757-369-3190).