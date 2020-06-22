NNPL Introduces New Summer Reading and Community Challenge

Program is open to all ages!

The 2020 Summer Reading Challenge: The Secret Life of Books, begins today, and Newport News Public Library (NNPL) is challenging the community to read for 500,000 minutes! This program is for all ages, children and adults. Simply register online and log your reading minutes each week. Participants are eligible to win weekly prizes and even a grand prize!

Every minute read and logged will be added to the community goal of 500,000 minutes. That averages out to reading 6 hours total, or 1 hour each week for the length of the program. And the more you read, the more chances you have to win!

For more information visit library.nnva.gov, or stop by Main Street, Grissom or Pearl Bailey Library.

Let’s read and win together!