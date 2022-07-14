Administration Education Events Local 

NNPL is Looking for Local Authors to Apply for Author Event and Showcase

By: City of Newport News

Applications due July 31
Applications are available for the upcoming Newport News Public Library Local Author Event featuring panel discussions Nov. 2–4 at Newport News Public Library branches, along with a showcase on Nov. 5 at the Main Street Library. Interested Hampton Roads authors, who are published and/or self-published, are encouraged to apply to participate. Authors must submit a copy of their book and an application. The application is available online at nnpl.org and paper applications are available at Grissom LibraryMain Street Library, and Pearl Bailey Library. Applications are due July 31.
For more information, call 757-926-1350 or any Newport News Public Library branch.

