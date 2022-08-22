Administration Education Events Local 

NNPL Offers Banned Books Reading Challenge for Adults

HRM Staff , ,

By: City of Newport News

Newport News Public Library (NNPL) is offering a Banned Books Reading Challenge for adults during the month of September. Participants can learn about new perspectives and celebrate the freedom to read by reading challenged or banned books. Early registration begins today, Aug. 22, online at nnpl.org.
Participants who complete 600 minutes of reading, including one book from the reading list provided on the challenge site, will receive a completion prize! For more information, call 757-926-1350 or any Newport News Public Library branch.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Sign up for full access to Hampton Roads Messenger and to receive our Weekly Newsletter