NNPL Offers Banned Books Reading Challenge for Adults

Newport News Public Library (NNPL) is offering a Banned Books Reading Challenge for adults during the month of September. Participants can learn about new perspectives and celebrate the freedom to read by reading challenged or banned books. Early registration begins today, Aug. 22, online at nnpl.org.

Participants who complete 600 minutes of reading, including one book from the reading list provided on the challenge site, will receive a completion prize! For more information, call 757-926-1350 or any Newport News Public Library branch.