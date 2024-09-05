NNPS and City of Newport News to Host Groundbreaking for Huntington Middle School

Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) and the City of Newport News will host a groundbreaking for Huntington Middle School at 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, at the site of the future Huntington Middle School, 29th Street and Wickham Avenue, Newport News.

The groundbreaking commemorates the next chapter of the proud history of Huntington High School and Huntington Middle School. Construction of a new 600-student middle school will commence in the coming weeks with an anticipated completion in 2026. Plans for the site, known as the Southeast Community Resource Area, also include a state-of-the-art public library, community center, sports features, and a splash pad. Construction of the middle school is the priority.

The event recognizes the strong partnership between the City of Newport News, Newport News Public Schools and the community, and builds on the legacy of Huntington, which dates back to 1920. Speakers include Congressman Bobby Scott, Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones, and School Board Vice Chairman Dr. Terri Best, a Huntington alumnus. Two current Huntington Middle School students will also participate in the program. Local and state elected officials and Huntington alumni and staff are expected to be in attendance.