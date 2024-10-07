NNPS Celebrates 28th National Walk to School Day, Oct. 9

Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) joins schools from around the world to celebrate National Walk to School Day on Oct. 9.

Walk to School Day began as a simple idea – children and parents, school, and local officials walking to school together on a designated day. It is an energizing event, reminding everyone of the simple joy of walking to school, the health benefits of regular daily activity, and the need for safe places to walk and bike.

Approximately 3,000 students from Newport News elementary schools will be walking to school between 7:30-8:30 a.m. on Wednesday along with parents, teachers, and community leaders.

Walk to School Day events raise awareness of the need to create safer routes for walking and emphasize the importance of issues such as increasing physical activity among children, pedestrian safety, traffic congestion, and concern for the environment. The events build connections between families, schools, and the broader community.

The event is being organized by Newport News Safe Routes to School as well as the NNPS Physical Education Department. For additional information, please visit Walk and Bike to School or call Soraya Brandao-Traxler at 757-926-7588.