NNPS Graduation Schedule

It’s graduation season for Newport News Public Schools students. While this school year has been unusual, the class of 2021 will celebrate their success with graduation ceremonies Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11 at Todd Stadium. Each ceremony will feature a graduate processional, valedictorian and salutatorian speeches, student and staff speakers, the announcement of each graduate as they walk across the stage and a recessional. Graduation ceremonies are as follows:

Heritage School – Monday, June 7 at 10 a.m.Achievable Dream High School – Monday, June 7 at 2 p.m.Menchville High School – Tuesday, June 8 at 10 a.m.Warwick High School – Wednesday, June 9 at 10 a.m.Woodside High School – Thursday, June 10 at 10 a.m.Denbigh High School – Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m.

With Todd Stadium limiting its occupancy to one-third of its capacity, graduates will receive six tickets for their guests and face masks are required for all in attendance. NNPS-TV will air each graduation live on Cox channel 47 and Verizon Fios channel 17 and it will be livestreamed on theTelecommunications Center’s student YouTube channel. Following the live ceremonies, viewers can catch the rebroadcast on NNPS-TV, online at nnpstv.com and on the NNPS-TV app during the weeks of June 28 and July 12. Copies of the ceremonies will be available for purchase for $20 through June 30 at nnpstv.com or by calling 757-591-4687.

Those who are celebrating graduation can commemorate the occasion by taking photos with Class of 2021 signs around the city until June 30. The signs are located at Denbigh Community Center, City Center, and Brooks Crossing.

For the most up-to-date information on NNPS graduation ceremonies, visit nnschools.org/graduation.