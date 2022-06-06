NNPS Graduations Begin This Week

By: City of Newport News

Get the cameras ready, it’s graduation week for Newport News Public Schools (NNPS)! High school graduation is a milestone achievement for students, families, and staff. It signifies hard work, dedication, and perseverance. The Class of 2022 has certainly shown that, despite the challenges presented during the past two years, they are champions! Newport News Public Schools’ commencement festivities will take place at the Ferguson Center for the Arts and Hampton Coliseum. The full listing of graduations and times is below.

Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m. – Achievable Dream High School – Ferguson Center for the Arts

Saturday, June 11 at 10 a.m. – Denbigh High School – Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, June 11 at 2 p.m. – Heritage High School – Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, June 11 at 6 p.m. – Menchville High School – Hampton Coliseum

Sunday, June 12 at 2 p.m. – Warwick High School – Hampton Coliseum

Sunday, June 12 at 6 p.m. – Woodside High School – Hampton Coliseum

NNPS High School Graduations will air live on NNPS-TV (Cox 47/Verizon 17) and on the Telecommunications Center’s student YouTube channel. Following the live ceremony, the video will be available for viewing on demand.