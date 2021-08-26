NNPS Hosting Chromebook Repair Clinics

It’s almost time to head back to school – is your Chromebook ready? To ensure students are well equipped and prepared to learn this school year, Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) is hosting Chromebook Repair Clinics from Tuesday, August 31 through Thursday, September 2 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at schools throughout the city. Families can visit any of the clinics for help with their devices; the support is free and registration is not required. So, what should you do beforehand? NNPS encourages students to charge and power on the Chromebooks to check for connectivity issues, damaged or cracked screens and functionality before the clinics. Students who may have not have a device due to it being lost or stolen should bring their student ID and visit any of the clinics to pick up a new one. For full details and a list of locations, visit the NNPS website.