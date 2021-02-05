NNPS Hosts Virtual Job Fair to ﻿ Recruit Teachers for 2021-22 School Year

Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) is hosting virtual Teacher Job Fair Week in search of educators for the 2021-2022 school year. Applicants can live text chat with recruiters and schedule a virtual interview by registering online.

Interviews are being held:

Wednesday, February 3 for Secondary (6-12: English, Math)

Thursday, February 4 for Art, Music, and PE

Friday, February 5 for CET (Business, Tech Ed, Aviation, Foreign Language)

Applicants must be eligible for a Virginia teaching license and are encouraged to complete an application. To learn more about each position and employment incentives, visit the NNPS website.