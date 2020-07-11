NNPS Meals-to-Go Service Change

Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) has offered free meals to students since schools closed earlier this year and will continue meals-to-go service throughout the summer at 23 locations in the city. Meals are available for all NNPS students.

Beginning Monday, July 13, the Todd Stadium and Courthouse Way Community Center serving locations will close. In addition, serving times will change for two locations:

Meals at Kate’s Trace apartment community will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., and

Meals at James River Flats apartment community will be served from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

All other locations will serve lunch and a breakfast snack from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Please note that on Thursdays, students will receive two lunches and two breakfast snacks.

Visit the NNPS website to learn more about the meals-to-go service and to see a full list of locations.