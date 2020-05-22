NNPS Named a 2020 Best Community for Music Education District

Newport News Public Schools is again recognized as one of the Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation. NNPS is one of 754 school districts across the country recognized for its music education program; and one of only 21 in Virginia. The designation recognizes outstanding efforts by teachers, administrators, parents, students and community leaders who work together to ensure access to music learning for all students as part of the school curriculum.

NNPS offers music instruction beginning in kindergarten. At the elementary school level, students are introduced to music through songs, movement and instruments, and students participate in musical performances. In middle school, students may take band, orchestra or chorus and join performance ensembles. NNPS high schools offer more than 15 music courses including Advanced Placement music theory.

Community performances are an integral part of the NNPS music program. Student musical ensembles have played at the Ferguson Center for the Arts, the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center, Patrick Henry Mall and at numerous grand openings, groundbreaking ceremonies and dedications.

Newport News Public Schools has a diverse music curriculum which includes the Summer Institute of the Arts, an intensive six-week program in music, dance, theatre arts and visual arts each summer for rising 8th grade through rising 12th grade students, and the Arts and Communications magnet at Woodside High School.

For more information on Newport News Public Schools visit nnschools.org.