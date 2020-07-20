NNPS School Board to Hold Electronic Meeting on Return to School Plan

A draft of Newport News Public Schools’ Return to School Plan will be presented during a special electronic School Board meeting at 5 p.m. today, Monday, July 20. The presentation will provide an overview of the plan including health and safety measures, instructional options, schedules and family choice. Click here to view the complete agenda.



Public comment is welcome. Citizens may submit comments via email to the School Board Clerk at Tiffany.Moorebuffal@nn.k12.va.us; via the website at www.nnschools.org/board/contact.html; or by phone by leaving a voicemail message at (757) 283-7784 by 4:30 p.m. on today, for inclusion in the official meeting record.



The School Board special meeting will broadcast live on NNPS-TV (Cox Channel 47 in Newport News, Verizon Fios Channel 17), and stream live on nnpstv.com, ROKU and Apple TV.