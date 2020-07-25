NNPS Seeks Input on Proposed Return to Learn Plan

The health, wellbeing and safety of Newport News Public School (NNPS) students and staff is paramount and has served as the guiding principle for the Return to Learn Plan, which was developed with input from parents, guardians, students, staff, advisory groups and community stakeholders.

The NNPS Return to Learn Plan ensures options for student learning; enhanced social distancing and physical distancing measures; and cleaning, disinfecting and other COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

Please review the proposed plan at nnschools.org and take their survey by Wednesday, July 29, to share your feedback. Your input will be considered before a final recommendation is brought to the School Boar d for approval on Tuesday, August 4.