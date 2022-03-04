NNPS Social Emotional Support Program Earns ﻿National Award

The National School Boards Association has selected Newport News Public Schools’ (NNPS) Tiered Emotional and Mental Health Supports (TEaMS) program as a 2022 Silver Magna Award winner. The Magna Awards recognize school divisions for efforts that support underserved students. NNPS established TEaMs in 2019 to offer a continuum of social and emotional services to students, ranging from classroom lessons addressing social emotional learning to direct outpatient clinical mental health support. In addition to classroom teachers, school counselors, student support specialists, school social workers and school psychologists are trained to recognize and address students’ social emotional needs. The TEaMS approach removes barriers to mental health care by providing services at no cost to families. The program fully funds licensed clinical mental health therapists who serve in the school setting, allowing all students access to needed help without absences. Having the support of therapists in the schools also frees up school counselors to perform other tasks. It is highly unusual for a school system to count licensed therapists among its own staff, and NNPS is the only school system in southeastern Virginia to offer such access to these professionals in schools. Employees serving in the TEaMS program are able to address a wide variety of mental health needs at an appropriate level before issues become acute. In addition to TEaMS professionals, all building level employees in Newport News Public Schools are trained in the Youth Mental Health Awareness curriculum, equipping them to recognize mental health needs and refer students for assistance. NNPS plans to expand the reach of the TEaMs program by assisting school social workers to earn licensed clinical social worker credentials.