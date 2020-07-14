NNPS to Host Virtual Job Fair

Newport News Public Schools is hosting a virtual job fair Monday, July 20 through Thursday, July 23. Applicants can chat one-on-one with recruiters 10 a.m. until noon to schedule an interview. Recruiters are chatting with candidates for the following positions:

elementary teachers on Monday, July 20

math teachers on Tuesday, July 21

special education teachers on Wednesday, July 22

Spanish and French teachers on Thursday, July 23

All candidates must be eligible for a Virginia teaching license. Candidates must register online to speak with recruiters. Visit the NNPS website learn more about employment opportunities.