NNPS to Host Virtual Job Fair
Newport News Public Schools is hosting a virtual job fair Monday, July 20 through Thursday, July 23. Applicants can chat one-on-one with recruiters 10 a.m. until noon to schedule an interview. Recruiters are chatting with candidates for the following positions:
- elementary teachers on Monday, July 20
- math teachers on Tuesday, July 21
- special education teachers on Wednesday, July 22
- Spanish and French teachers on Thursday, July 23
All candidates must be eligible for a Virginia teaching license. Candidates must register online to speak with recruiters. Visit the NNPS website learn more about employment opportunities.