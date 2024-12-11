NNRHA Requests Citizen Input: In-person, Online

Discuss housing, community planning, development initiatives

The planning process for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD)

Five-Year Consolidated Plan has begun. The City of Newport News is undertaking its Five-Year Consolidated Planning process for program years 2025 through 2029 and the development of its 2025-2026 Annual Action Plan. This process examines housing, community planning, and development initiatives. It will determine the best use of available resources to provide affordable housing, suitable living environments, and expansion of economic development opportunities. Available resources include Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) entitlement funds.

The Newport News Redevelopment & Housing Authority (NNRHA) invites you to give your input at a citizen participation meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, Dec. 11, from noon – 1:30 p.m. at the Main Street Library (110 Main Street). A boxed lunch will be provided and the presentation will begin promptly at 12:15 p.m.

A virtual public meeting will be conducted via Zoom on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m.

Additionally, the City of Newport News is seeking citizen input regarding affordable housing needs, homeless/special needs housing, and non-housing community development needs to be addressed with CDBG and HOME resources. Please complete our online survey by 5 p.m., Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.