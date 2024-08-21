NNWW Ahead of EPA When it Comes to PFAS

Newport News Waterworks (NNWW) works hard to make sure our drinking water is always clean and safe. We check and test the water regularly and make plans to improve its quality.

We identify new contaminants even before the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sets official limits on them. This is also how we are handling the new EPA rules for “forever chemicals,” or perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). NNWW has been monitoring our water for these chemicals for five years and results show we already meet the new federal rules. NNWW ‘s plan to exceed EPA rules includes choosing and managing our water sources carefully, testing different treatment methods, and making both short- and long-term infrastructural improvements.

We expect to finish our work two years before the EPA’s 2029 date by meeting the following deadlines: