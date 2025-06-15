‘No Kings’ Protest Draws Crowd Near Mar- a- Lago in West Palm Beach
By: Victor Greene
Thousands marched peacefully in West Palm Beach under the banner “No Kings,” protesting authoritarianism near Mar-a-Lago. The demonstration coincided with President Trump’s planned military parade and broader concerns over civil liberties. Law enforcement and city officials coordinated to manage traffic and safety amid Florida’s heat. The protest ended with speeches at the Meyer Amphitheater urging unity and peaceful dissent.