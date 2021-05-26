NOAA Predicts Another Active Atlantic Hurricane Season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center is forecasting another above-normal Atlantic Hurricane Season. Based on their research, the NOAA team predicts a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season. However, experts do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020.

For 2021, NOAA predicts a range of 13 to 20 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), six to 10 of which could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including three to five major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5 with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA provides these ranges with a 70% confidence. NOAA released a video summary of the outlook, which provides additional details.

Last year’s record-breaking season serves as a reminder to all residents in coastal regions or areas prone to inland flooding from rainfall to be prepared for the 2021 Hurricane Season. The Atlantic Hurricane Season begins on June 1 and lasts until November 30.

The Newport News Division of Emergency Management staff hosted a Facebook Live session earlier this month to share important preparedness tips. They were joined by Dan Brown with the National Hurricane Center and Jeff Orrick with the National Weather Service in Wakefield. View the full video on the NNTV YouTube page and then complete the following items: Know Your ZonePack a KitMake a PlanSign up for NN Alert To learn more about preparedness in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Emergency Management website.