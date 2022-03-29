Nominate a Newport News Business for a Green Award

By: City of Newport News

The Newport News Green Foundation is an independent nonprofit whose mission is to promote the creation and preservation of green space throughout the City of Newport News. They strive to enhance the quality of life for residents, increase property value, and support the growth of the city. The Green Foundation also transforms vacant and/or blighted properties into more visually attractive spaces and, when possible, makes preserved spaces useful, active places. To recognize businesses and organizations that contribute to the overall beauty and health of our community through landscape efforts and maintenance of their properties, the foundation launched the Green Awards in 2008. One new award winner is chosen from each of the city’s voting districts annually (North, Central, and South), while past awardees can be recognized through the Maintenance Award for continued efforts. Additionally, a People’s Choice Award is given to the public favorite from the current year’s awardees. To nominate a business or organization, complete a form on the Green Foundation’s website. All nominees must be located within the City of Newport News. The 2022 Green Awards will be presented at the Foundation’s annual Meet and Greet on April 22. For questions or additional information, contact the Green Foundation at info@nngreen.com or visit their website at www.nngreen.com.