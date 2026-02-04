Norfolk Accepting Applications for Senior, Disabled Tax Relief

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk’s Senior and Disabled Real Estate Tax Relief Program is now accepting applications for the 2027 fiscal year. Eligible Norfolk homeowners are encouraged to apply real estate tax exemptions and/or deferrals.

To qualify:

Residents must be age 65 or over, or totally and permanently disabled.

Homeowners must live in the property.

The combined income of owners and relatives living in the home cannot exceed $67,000 per year.

Net worth, excluding the home, cannot exceed $350,000.

Relief will be provided as an exemption or deferral up to the average residential assessment of $327,900. Taxes on amounts over $327,900 must be paid.

Residents must apply each year for the program. Applications must pe postmarked by June 1, 2026, to be considered for tax relief in the 2027 fiscal year (July 1, 2026 – June 30, 2027).

Information and applications are available at www.norfolk.gov/seniortaxrelief.

Residents can also call (757) 823-1130 or email seniortaxrelief@norfolk.gov for assistance.

