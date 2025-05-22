Norfolk Acts to Preserve Night Skies

NORFOLK, VA – The City of Norfolk is taking a proactive stance in addressing light pollution and preserving the natural beauty of its night skies. Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Ph.D, mayor of Norfolk, has issued a proclamation declaring April 21 to April 28 as International Dark Sky Week in the city. For more information about International Dark Sky Week, go to www.darkskyfriends.org

This proclamation highlights the city’s commitment to raising awareness about the adverse effects of light pollution, including:

Ecological Disruption: Artificial light disrupts the natural patterns of wildlife, including migrating birds, nocturnal animals, and plant life.

Human Health Concerns: Studies suggest that light pollution can negatively impact human health, disrupting sleep patterns and potentially contributing to other health issues.

Loss of Cultural Heritage: The ability to view a dark, star-filled sky is a significant part of our natural and cultural heritage.



“We applaud the City of Norfolk for recognizing the importance of protecting our night skies and natural night for the benefit of its residents, its environment, and future generations,” said Eileen Kragie, founder of Dark Sky Friends, a nonprofit in Vienna, Virginia. “This proclamation is a first step towards promoting responsible lighting practices and ensuring that our communities can continue to enjoy the wonders of the natural world and a healthy quality of life in them ,” said Kragie.



The proclamation encourages residents, businesses, and city departments to adopt the five principles of responsible outdoor lighting at night as part of responsible lighting. These principles include:

1. Ask yourself if the lighting is useful. What is the purpose for the light? Is it necessary?

2. Are you using targeted lighting? Is it fully shielded, pointing down toward the ground?

3. Use low level lighting, meaning brightness or intensity.

4. Controlled lighting works best (like dimmers, timers, motion-activated lights). Light only when you need it and where you need it.

5. Light color – warm-colored lighting is better, like amber or the color of candlelight.



International Dark Sky Week is a global event held annually to raise awareness about the negative impacts of light pollution and to promote the importance of dark skies for the environment, wildlife, and human health. https://idsw.darksky.org/



