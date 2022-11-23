Norfolk Admirals Celebrate Newport News!

To promote regional unity and community spirit, the local professional hockey team, Norfolk Admirals, is hosting a City Series on the ice. Newport News will be featured this weekend, so head to the Norfolk Scope arena and show your city pride! Games take place on Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, at 6:05 p.m. On Saturday, Newport News Mayor McKinley Price will drop the ceremonial puck at 6 p.m. After the faceoff, the Norfolk Admirals will take on the Worcester Railers of Massachusetts. The Admirals will wear custom Newport News uniforms all weekend. Knit beanies will be given away to the first 500 fans each night. After Saturday’s game, the Scope arena will host a public skate with free rentals. Newport News businesses and organizations qualify for employee group rates for 10 and more seats. This includes youth groups, civic and social clubs, nonprofits, and more. Visit norfolkadmirals.com to purchase tickets or call the Norfolk Admirals Front Office at 757-640-1212.