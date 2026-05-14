Norfolk Animal Care Center Seeking Dog Fosters During Kennel Construction

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) is excited to announce the installation of new dog kennels, a major upgrade that will improve comfort, safety and quality of care for shelter animals. Since the project will reduce kennel capacity for several weeks, NACC is calling on the community to help by temporarily fostering dogs while construction is underway May 16 through June 5.

To connect dogs with temporary homes, NACC is hosting a special “Meet Your Match” foster event at the shelter (5585 Sabre Rd.) on Friday, May 15, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. “Meet Your Match” is set to be a fun, speed‑dating‑style event where potential fosters meet dogs one at a time as staff and volunteers bring them out to find their best match. Two one‑hour sessions with 20 slots each will be offered, with the goal of pairing every available dog with a foster home through early June. Sign up here: Meet Your Match Event — Signup Sheet | SignUp.com

Interested fosters who prefer a more individualized experience may visit the shelter May 16 – 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Wednesday during construction from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. As always, NACC provides fosters with all the supplies needed. Please email the Foster Coordinator at FosterNACC@norfolk.gov with questions or concerns.

From May 16 – 25, NACC will only accept stray or emergency intakes while kennel space is limited. Other dog intakes will be scheduled as space becomes available after construction. Pet owners who are unable to wait and need to surrender a dog immediately should notify staff so they can be accommodated right away. Cat and small animal intake is not affected. The shelter will remain open for adoptions, stray reclaims and all other services, though visitors should plan to view and interact with dogs outdoors since the kennel area will be closed. Dog adoption counseling will end at 4 p.m. daily to allow for cleaning.

The new dog kennels feature a divided design that allows staff to clean one side while dogs stay safely on the other side. This update saves hours of work each day and will allow staff more time for dog socialization, activities, enrichment and adoption support. The upgraded layout also improves sanitation and disease control, with each kennel positioned over a drain and designed to be moved if the shelter’s layout changes. The project is funded through the City’s capital improvement plan, along with a $40,000 Petco Love grant and a $25,000 donation from Friends of Norfolk Animal Care Center.

