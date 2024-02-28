Norfolk Announces School Zone Speed Photo Enforcement Program

A 60-day warning period begins March 4

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk’s Department of Transportation and Norfolk Police Department announced during the Feb. 27 Council work session that the school zone speed photo enforcement program will begin soon. A total of 19 cameras have been installed around 10 Norfolk Public School locations. Camera activation will occur on March 4 with an initial 60-day warning period for drivers.

The school zone speed photo enforcement program’s goal is to increase driver compliance in the reduced speed zones while improving the safety of students at nearby schools.

Cameras are located near Bayview, Larchmont, Little Creek, Norview and Richard Bowling elementary schools; Ruffner Academy and Southside STEM Academy; and Booker T. Washington, Granby and Norview high schools. Signage alerting drivers of cameras were installed at least 100 feet before the cameras’ locations.

Drivers caught speeding through the school zones during designated school hours will receive a $100 fine after the warning period ends on May 3. More information regarding the program and payment options is available at www.norfolk.gov/TrafficCameras.

Speed safety cameras have been shown to reduce roadway fatalities and injuries by up to 47 percent.

The program furthers the Vision Zero initiative adopted by City Council in 2019. Vision Zero is a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries while increasing safety, mobility and equity for all road users.